Brandon Graham says his season is over; Jalen Hurts struggles in clutch

"He's really the heartbeat of the this team," offensive tackle Lane Johnson said.

Without specifying the injury, Graham wrote on social media he would miss the rest of the season.

"We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022," he wrote. "Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation!"

Graham pressured Jimmy Garoppolo in second quarter and came up limping on the pass rush. Graham clapped with Eagles fans as he took the cart ride back to the locker room — his last time this season on the field in uniform.

"BG's been my lockermate since I got here," defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. "Now we still get to laugh and talk about things. It just won't be on the field on Sundays. It will be in the locker room."

The Eagles failed to sack Garoppolo and let him throw 30 times without much pressure. The Eagles (1-1) do not have a takeaway in two games.

Brooks hurt his chest at the end of the first quarter. Landon Dickerson replaced Brooks at right guard, and the Eagles rotated players in Graham's absence.

The 91-yard-no-TD series absolutely crushed the Eagles.