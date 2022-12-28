Bo Melton on the move to Green Bay

Bo Melton suddenly finds himself in the middle of an NFL playoff push with an opportunity to catch passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks in football history.

The Green Bay Packers on Tuesday signed the 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate and rookie wide receiver off the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad and placed him on their 53-man roster.

Green Bay will host the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. Melton will wear No. 80.

Melton has not appeared in an NFL game this season. He will take the roster spot of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury during the Packers’ win over the Dolphins in Miami last Sunday.

Green Bay (7-8) has won three straight and is battling for an NFC wild-card spot. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a three-time NFL MVP.

Green Bay’s signing of Melton continues the Mays Landing resident’s remarkable football life. He is one of the most accomplished players in Cape-Atlantic League football history.

The Seattle Seahawks selected the Rutgers University wide receiver with the eighth pick of the seventh round (229th overall) of the NFL draft.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Melton, who grew up in Mays Landing, caught 55 passes for 618 yards for Rutgers in 2021. Melton attracted attention at the NFL combine in Indianapolis last March when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds.

Melton led Cedar Creek to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship and the 2016 S.J. Group II final. He scored 16 touchdowns as a senior. Melton scored 24 TDs, ran 105 times for 748 yards and caught 41 passes for 913 yards as a junior.

Melton could find himself a spot on Green Bay’s special teams. Melton would be the first local player to be on the Packers' 53-man roster since quarterback Joe Callahan, a 2011 Holy Spirit graduate, made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

This has been an outstanding season for local NFL players. Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back and Vineland High School graduate Isiah Pacheco has 735 yards and three TDs. Southern Regional graduate and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has caught four TD passes.

Also playing in the NFL are: Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (Southern), Los Angeles Chargers nose tackle Austin Johnson (St. Augustine), Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami), Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (Bridgeton), and Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson (Lower Cape May Regional coach).