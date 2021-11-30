Are Eagles better off making NFL playoffs? What that means for Howie Roseman, Jalen Hurts, others

Sure, Sirianni's play calling against the Giants, up until the midway point of the second quarter, left something to be desired, especially when Hurts was struggling to throw the ball.

Sirianni himself admitted this.

"We saw some things in the play-action game and a couple of things in the drop back game that we wanted to try to expose," Sirianni said. "I think as we went on, we did a little bit more (running), but some of it was situational.

"But sure, when you're in a rut (like Hurts was), I'm always going to look at myself first and be critical of myself first."

No playoffs

It's safe to assume that Sirianni won't get fired if the Eagles miss the postseason. Not when Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie himself called it a "transition period" when Sirianni was hired last winter.

But Sirianni could be on the hot seat in Year 2 if there isn't improvement. As for Hurts, it's possible that the Eagles will look for a new quarterback in 2022, whether in the draft or via trade.

That's because missing the playoffs would be an indictment on Hurts, especially if the Eagles lose more games like they did Sunday.

Playoffs