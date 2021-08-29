AP source: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

FLORHAM PARK — The New York Jets are replacing one sack-happy Lawson with another.

Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on Sunday for a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season on Aug. 19 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. New York filled that need by bringing in Shaq Lawson, who has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

NFL Network first reported the Jets' trade for Shaq Lawson, who is not related to Carl Lawson. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.

Shaq Lawson was the 19th overall pick by Buffalo out of Clemson in 2016. After he had 10 sacks in three seasons, the Bills opted to not exercise his fifth-year option — making him a free agent in 2020. The 27-year-old Lawson, who had a career-high 6 1/2 sacks in 2019, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Miami last year.