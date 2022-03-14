 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP Source: Eagles, edge rusher Haason Reddick agree to deal

Haason Reddick is going home to boost the Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Reddick and the Eagles have agreed to terms on a $45 million, three-year contract that includes $30 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $49.5 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be made official until Wednesday.

Reddick, who played at Temple and grew up in Camden, New Jersey, had 11 sacks for Carolina last year. A first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, Reddick had 12 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals in 2020. Listed as a linebacker, Reddick should be used as an edge rusher.

The Eagles finished 31st in sacks in 2021. The team has always prioritized the defensive line, signing tackle Javon Hargrave to a $39 million, three-year deal in free agency in 2020, and giving tackle Fletcher Cox a $103 million deal in 2016 that's been restructured a few times.

