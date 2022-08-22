Andre Dillard may be traded — Jalen Reagor, too — but the Eagles' former first rounders know how far they've come

CLEVELAND — Andre Dillard looks within himself now and then back to the shy, fledgling rookie the Philadelphia Eagles picked in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he marvels at how much he's grown.

The left tackle's inward transformation has made him mentally stronger. But Dillard has also changed outwardly. He's significantly larger and more stout than he was over three years ago, and even just eight months ago.

Those alterations have manifested themselves, most importantly, on the field. There might not be a returning Eagles player who has improved as much as Dillard. He has been nearly unbeatable in training camp, and in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns, he was virtually impenetrable again.

And yet, Dillard remains a backup. He lost his position to Jordan Mailata last summer, and despite his gains cannot supplant Mailata a year later. But rather than allow the demotion to set him back, Dillard has used it as motivation.

"I'm not going to lie. It was hard at first. It was a lot," Dillard said. "I had to look deep within myself last year and figure out what are you going to be from here on? How are you going to react to this situation, these cards that you've been dealt?

"I've been just seeing every day as an opportunity to improve and audition myself."

Dillard didn't say specifically who he was auditioning for, but clearly he knows that he would provide great value on the trade market. Teams like the Colts and Bengals, for instance, could be looking to upgrade at left tackle.

But Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is unlikely to part with Dillard for a pittance. He knows how much starting-caliber left tackles are worth, and he also knows that having the luxury of two comes in handy as it did last season when Mailata missed two games to injury.

"Whatever happens, happens," Dillard said when asked about a possible trade. "But I try to be where my feet are at all times."

Asked if he's broached the subject with his agent, Ryan Tollner, Dillard let out a knowing "ha," grimaced, and then said nothing more.

Of course, he wants to start every game, and he has a 6-foot-8, 365-pound freak of nature blocking his path in Philadelphia. The same could be said for wide receiver Jalen Reagor, another former first rounder who lost his spot with the first team when Roseman traded for A.J. Brown this offseason.

Reagor, like Dillard, has seemingly made advancements this summer. He caught two of four targets for 17 yards against the Browns. In two preseason games, he's been targeted seven times, suggesting the Eagles have been showcasing the third-year player.

But receivers aren't left tackles, and Reagor probably hasn't put enough on film for interested parties to take on his remaining contract and give Roseman meaningful return. The GM was able to get safety Ugo Amadi for JJ Arcega-Whiteside, so anything is possible, but Reagor still provides needed depth at receiver.

"I know who I am. I got drafted in the first round for a reason," Reagor said about handling his lost starting spot. "I just got to get back to myself. Everybody needs to be challenged. ... I'm not really about them being a starter or if I'm a starter or not, because all it takes is one injury.

"Whatever they need me to do, whether I'm here or not, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

Dillard, though, won't be afforded many opportunities to showcase his abilities — whether it's pushing Mailata or attracting other teams — once the regular season opens next month. He may not even get a chance in Saturday's preseason finale at the Dolphins.

But he has clearly enhanced his blocking. He's always had nimble feet and been quick enough to zone block and fend off outside speed rushes. But he struggled in power run blocking and sitting firm vs. bull rushes.

Dillard said he looked in the mirror and dedicated his offseason to living in the weight room.

"Since the day after we lost to the Bucs (in January), I've been working out every single day," he said. "I never stopped. I didn't go on vacation. I worked the entire time."

He's practiced with more aggression, as well. A week ago, Dillard got into fights with Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett and outside linebacker Patrick Johnson in one practice. He left the workout early, the team said, out of precaution because he was just coming out of concussion protocol.

"It was just a little thing with me coming off a concussion," Dillard said. "I was tired of getting headbutted. I told them to stop, and they didn't stop. So we fought. But we've squashed it. ... It was solvable between us."

Dillard's left eye was still discolored, and his sclera had blood from one of the scuffles. In his rookie year camp, he had an altercation with Barnett and afterward got so emotional, Roseman and then-coach Doug Pederson had to comfort him.

But when he left the field following last week's brawls, Dillard walked off emotionless with his helmet in his hand and two trainers by his side.

"It was something that was boiling," Dillard said. "But I have gotten a little bit more aggressive just in general since I've gotten to this level."

Dillard has come a long way, indeed. A few years ago, he decided to stay off social media. The criticism that comes with being a first-rounder who doesn't immediately perform had gotten to him, he said, because he's a natural "people pleaser."

"Now, over the years, I've realized it's just BS," he said.

Dillard may not yet be the starter the Eagles had hoped they were getting when they traded up for him. But few would say he hasn't risen to that level. He may eventually get that chance elsewhere, but the 26-year-old knows better than anyone how far he's traveled.

"I basically knew nothing coming in," Dillard said. "There was some rude awakening, some growing experiences. It just made me into who I am now. I'm proud of everything that's happened. I don't have any regrets."