Analysis: Why Rodgers got fined and 3 Bucs got suspended

Tampa Bay was not fined, though it loses an important defensive back in Edwards for part of the stretch run, and doesn't have Brown, who has missed the last five games with an ankle injury. He also sat out the Bucs' Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after testing positive for COVID-19.

The actions of Brown, Edwards and Franklin began during the summer and, according to a person familiar with the case, "were acting like they were vaccinated when they were not." The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the players' specific violations have not been announced.

"The league wanted to make an example of these three," the person said, "and wanted to suspend them six to eight games and they settled on three."

The agreement was the players would take the three-game suspensions for repeated protocol violations, not appeal, and there would be no public statements about the fake vaccination cards.

Another person with direct knowledge of the case told The Associated Press that all three players now are vaccinated.