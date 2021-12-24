'All Madden' documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports

Madden says he did not want to become a television analyst at first but developed a passion for it the more he learned about it. He remains the only football commentator who has worked for all four broadcast networks.

The documentary features an extensive interview with the 85-year-old Madden and includes his wife, Virginia, and sons Joe and Mike. It also includes Lawrence Taylor, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Goodell among the 38 people interviewed.

Rinaldi joined Fox in January, following a successful 19-year tenure at ESPN. In February, Fox Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks approached him about the Madden project. Rinaldi and co-director Joe Santos then spent most of the year interviewing people and putting it together.

Shanks came to Fox when it acquired the NFL beginning with the 1994 season and was part of the production crew for Madden and Pat Summerall.

"All Madden" is also significant because it is the first long-form documentary that has been done by Fox Sports, whereas past projects were contracted to production companies.