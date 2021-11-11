Ageless oldies but goodies defying Father Time around NFL

Yep, there are plenty of oldies but goodies.

Sure, the facial hair and hair on their heads — if they still have any — might be speckled with gray. And the body might not bounce back as quickly as it once did. But these guys are driven by a passion for football.

Gameday is still the best day, when the office is a jam-packed stadium and “Get off my lawn!” means keeping opponents out of the end zone.

“I just love the game," said 39-year-old Bears left tackle Jason Peters, the NFL's third-oldest active player. "When you stop loving the game, you’re going to let it go. Right now, I still love doing it. It’s fun to me. Going out on Sundays, my nephews and family watch me. So it’s just still fun to me. I like the camaraderie with the guys and stuff, the locker room.

"You don’t get that nowhere else but here.”

So, raise a glass of Metamucil to these old guys of the gridiron:

40 and older

This is a category of one right now, and it's all Brady.