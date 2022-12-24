A not so merry Christmas Eve for Eagles fans

Readers react via email to the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening.
A Heartbreaking loss in an extremely physical game. Injuries hurt the Eagles. Losing Maddox early after playing exceptionally well, and then losing Lane Johnson was devastating. It’s hard to criticize the Eagles except for the turnovers, which really iced the game for the Cowboys. This team needs a healthy Hurts in the playoffs, but it was frustrating having him in the sidelines while playing our biggest rival.
Patricia Duran
Linwood
The defense did not show up! Jalen Hurts was really missed. This game comes down to one thing. How injured is Johnson? Minshew Mania is not meant to be!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
A traditional “Gun Fight” at the Cowboys Corral. We may be wounded, but our Birds will land on top of the division.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
A great game. Will take 13-2. Too many Cowboy turnovers. Missed a face mask call. Great job everyone, especially Minshew.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
The refs won this game for the Cowboys. They did everything but wear blue uniforms.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Well the best team in the NFL, the Eagles, played a great game with a backup QB. The defense gave up some big plays due to defensive coordinator Gannon's very bad playcalling. Why is he still here? A truly great season by the offense and the defensive front four. Super Bowl here we come.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
The Eagles got "Grinched" by the Cowboys by way of the turnover and a monumental lapse that allowed Dak Prescott to complete a pass on third and 30. Gardner Minshew played a great game considering the circumstances, and this game was everything that could be expected given the rivalry. But it still stinks to lose to Dallas, especially when Philadelphia led for most of the game and experienced too many self-inflicted wounds.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia South Carolina
Since you all celebrated beating Dallas’s backup QB earlier in the year, I’ll celebrate this one! Giving up 40 points was a riot! The Eagle’s must have been making Christmas cookies all day because they sure had butter fingers! Ha Ha, Merry Christmas!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
That was a pass defense that should prevent Coach Gannon from ever getting a head coaching job.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
