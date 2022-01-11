A look back at how Tom Brady has owned the Eagles, except for one 'Philly Special' night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was drafted in the sixth round in 2000, just one year after six current Philadelphia Eagles were born, including second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

During Brady's illustrious 22-year career, he has set numerous passing records, most notably for yards passing as he approaches 85,000.

Even this season, at age 44, Brady has thrown for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 TDs and just 12 interceptions. He's the oldest quarterback in NFL history to surpass 5,000 yards.

Still, Brady hasn't faced the Eagles that often. He has played in and won more Super Bowls (10 and 7) than he has played games against the Eagles (8 overall, 6 in the regular season).

That, of course, is a result of playing the first 20 seasons of his career in the AFC with New England, with games only once every four years against NFC opponents.

But Brady will face the Eagles for the ninth time in his career, and second time this season, when Tampa Bay plays host to the Eagles in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs Sunday.