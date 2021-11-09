A look at the 22 games in Eagles history in which their QB or the opposing QB hit 80% of his passes

Perhaps one day soon, an 80% completion percentage by a quarterback in a game will become commonplace.

The Philadelphia Eagles, at least, seem to be doing their best to make that a reality.

They have allowed a quarterback to reach that threshold five times already this season, most recently Sunday when the Chargers' Justin Herbert went 32 of 38 for 84.2% in the Eagles' 27-24 loss.

Herbert, by the way, isn't the only Chargers quarterback to do it against the Eagles as he joined Philip Rivers, who did it in 2009.

Before this season, the Eagles had allowed an 80% completion rate eight times in their history (minimum of 15 completions), according to statsmuse.com. That goes back to 1933.

So that's 13 times for the opponent, nine times for the Eagles. For the Eagles, Donovan McNabb did it three times, Nick Foles twice, with Carson Wentz, Jeff Garcia and — yes, it's true — Nate Sudfeld doing it once each.

The Cowboys' Tony Romo was the only opposing QB to do it more than once against the Eagles.

Here, then, is a listing of all the quarterbacks connected to the Eagles in chronological order:

1. Y.A. Title, Giants, Nov. 10, 1963