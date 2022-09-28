A Jalen Hurts contract extension from the Eagles is more a question of when than if after his big leap

LANDOVER, Md. — The Philadelphia Eagles, behind the strength of yet another second-quarter offensive explosion, jumped out to a 24-0 lead and cruised to a 24-8 win over the shellacked Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field. Win, lose, or draw, here’s what we learned:

Late Sunday night, a text message arrived from an NFL source on another team the Eagles play this season: “How much does Jalen Hurts get after the season?”

When you’re wrapped up in the sometimes-insular world of covering a beat, you can lose sight of how the rest of the NFL may view the team you cover. I hadn’t thought much about a possible Hurts contract extension because literally just over two weeks ago, there was still a legitimate question as to whether he would even be back next season. Hurts showed obvious improvement during training camp and one brief glimpse in the preseason. But no one would know, including the Eagles, how much he had advanced until a live setting.

Through just three games, the answer is clear: Hurts has taken a significant leap in his second full season as the starter and in all probability will be part of the Eagles’ long-term plans this offseason. That’s how fast it can happen in the NFL. He may not be able to maintain his current level of play over the entire season.

It’s likely Hurts will have setbacks. But the Eagles will have many more reasons for investing in the 24-year-old than they would in looking elsewhere for an answer, even if their two 2023 first-round draft picks allow them to move up for a quarterback.

Even before this season, Hurts checked off a number of the intangible boxes that team decision-makers look for in the position. He’s a leader, diligent, accountable and hardworking. Hurts also brought an element of explosiveness to the offense with his mobility.

The only question — however significant — was whether he could improve as a pocket passer. And it’s obvious, in so many of the throws he has made so far, that he has. Has he been perfect? Not by a long shot, but the trajectory of his progress suggests he’ll become even more consistent.

His presnap reads, mechanics and ball placement are all better. Owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are very much attuned to quarterback play. And while Nick Sirianni is bogged down in the daily operations of coaching, they are certainly starting to formulate a plan for giving Hurts an extension early.

The Eagles have long benefited in getting out in front. Have there been mistakes? All they had to do was look across the field at Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz to be reminded that they haven’t always been right. But their track record has produced more wins than losses.

Second-half issues were more on play-calling than Hurts

It’s possible that Hurts regresses to the median of his play since he entered the NFL. But the offense is operating at a high rate, and there just may be too much talent around the quarterback for him to fail. The Eagles will take all of that into consideration before offering an extension.

But Sunday offered many more examples of Hurts not only executing, but also elevating the offense. On the 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown, the quarterback saw that Washington was in zone coverage when running back Kenneth Gainwell lined up wide and a cornerback stayed over him. So Hurts motioned to Brown and receiver DeVonta Smith, who were situated to his right, to check to double slant routes. The corner opposite Brown played off with his eyes on Hurts — another zone tell — and with Smith’s corner playing outside leverage, there would be a clear path for Brown. Hurts placed the ball slightly high and away where only his receiver could catch it, and the yards-after-catch maestro took care of the rest and scored.

Hurts’ poise with seconds ticking off the clock just before the half stands in contrast to so many other quarterbacks under similar circumstances. He had just lost a yard on a third-down zone read keep at the Washington 2-yard line and with no timeouts left he called a play, according to Smith, that wasn’t in the game plan. Hurts got the snap off with one second left, tossed a corner fade to Smith, who plucked the jump ball away from corner Kendall Fuller, and the Eagles went into the break with a commanding 24-0 margin.

The offense wouldn’t score again, and for the second straight week the Eagles were shut out in the second half. They’ve yet to score in the fourth quarter this season. They didn’t quite take their foot off the pedal, but a combination of suspect play-calling and execution prevented the Eagles from closing out another inferior opponent. Hurts addressed the malaise even before reporters had an opportunity to ask about the final 30 minutes. While the inconsistency offers a reminder that the offense isn’t quite running at top speed, or that Hurts isn’t quite there as a thrower, an optimist might see that as reason to believe the Eagles have yet to scratch their ceiling.

In the first half, the Eagles could have scored even more. They passed up a chip-shot field goal at the 8-yard line on fourth-and-1. They appeared to run a Hurts sneak when a Washington timeout just before the snap disrupted the timing. But they must have changed the play after the break and a Zach Pascal end-around was stopped for no gain. I’m not sure I would have gone with my fourth receiver in that spot, but the bigger problem was going with a horizontal run when all you needed was a yard behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

There were a few other suspect calls: a Gainwell carry on third-and-3, and a run play when the Eagles were backed up at their own 1-yard line in which tight end Dallas Goedert was responsible for blocking defensive tackle Daron Payne and Boston Scott was tackled for a safety. But the good play-calling outweighed the bad.