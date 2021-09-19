'A beautiful thing': Eagles fans return for a new season and -- yay! -- the return of tailgating

Tailgating with unrestrained enthusiasm, Philadelphia Eagles fans were eating, laughing, drinking and partying Sunday morning in the parking lots outside Lincoln Financial Field.

The first home game of the season coincided with the last weekend of summer. No one seemed despondent to see the season go, though; football was made for fall.

As lemonade season faded into the time of pumpkin spice, enthusiastic revelers gathered close to one another, more worried about the San Francisco 49ers' defensive line than the pandemic that had forestalled fun for so long.

"Being here is a beautiful thing," said Shawn Baldwin, 48, a laborer from Bridgeton, Salem County. "It's been a long time since we could be tailgating."

He and his buddies ate red snapper hot off a grill on the tailgate of a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, noting that they would be attending the first regular- season Eagles home game without COVID-19 seating restrictions since the pandemic started.

They anticipated a full stadium and a high-decibel crowd.

"I had to be here," said Baldwin's snapper-buddy, Milton Thomas, 49, a construction worker from Wilmington. "The atmosphere — you can't beat this. I bleed green and when I scream during a game they hear me. We owe it to the team to be out here."

