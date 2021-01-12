9 names to remember as Eagles search for Doug Pederson's replacement

Arthur Smith

Smith is another offensive guru getting the most out of his quarterback. The Titans' offensive coordinator for the last two seasons has crafted a play-action heavy scheme that ranked fourth in DVOA this season and sixth last season. Smith's offense is built around star running back Derrick Henry, but Ryan Tannehill has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league in the last two years after flaming out in Miami. Smith is another coach who has garnered a lot of interest, having interviewed with every team other than the Eagles already.

Joe Brady

Brady has become one of the fastest-rising names in the coaching world in the last two seasons. He was LSU's passing-game coordinator in 2019 and helped the Tigers win a national championship while Joe Burrow had one of the best seasons in college football history. He spent this season as Carolina's offensive coordinator and led a Panthers offense ranked 17th in DVOA even though Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games. Brady, a 31-year-old who graduated from Penn State, would offer the Eagles a chance to once again be at the forefront of offensive innovation in the league, but he has no head-coaching experience.

Robert Saleh