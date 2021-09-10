7 bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles' first season under Nick Sirianni

Sweat had 6.0 sacks while playing just 38% of the defensive snaps last season. He's expected to play more than that this season as part of a rotation with Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham and Ryan Kerrigan.

But Sweat will become the best of a deep and talented defensive line.

7. The Eagles will make the playoffs

There will be bumps along the way, and the first half of the Eagles' schedule is brutal. Believe it or not, if the Eagles can make it through the first seven games of the season at 2-5, they should actually be in good shape for a postseason berth.

By then, they would have played both of last season's Super Bowl participants in Kansas City and Tampa Bay, in addition to a road game against the Cowboys.

But beginning Week 8 against Detroit, the Eagles will play 9 of their final 10 games against teams that had a losing record in 2020. Five of the Eagles' last six games are against NFC East foes.

If the Eagles go 7-3 during that stretch, they'll end up 9-8. That should be good enough for one of the three wild-card berths. It might even be good enough to win the NFC East, although it would be a major upset if Dallas doesn't take the division.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.