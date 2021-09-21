5 reasons why Eagles can survive injuries to Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks, beginning with a rookie

But there was never an heir apparent waiting in the wings. That changed when the Eagles drafted Dickerson in the second round. The Alabama product has an injury history of his own. He tore his ACL last December, in addition to another torn ACL and major injuries to his ankles.

That's why he wasn't a first-round pick.

He practiced for the first time at right guard last week while Brooks was nursing a knee injury. Then Dickerson made his NFL debut when he replaced Brooks against the 49ers.

Ultimately, Dickerson is seen as Kelce's replacement at center. But Dickerson also played guard at Alabama.

Sirianni said Dickerson was "solid" in his first game, while saying there are things that need to be "cleaned up" going forward.

Sirianni also wouldn't definitively say that Dickerson will start over Herbig against the Cowboys on Monday night. But it would be a huge mistake if Dickerson didn't start for as long as Brooks is out.

"We're in the early game-plan part," Sirianni said. "So nothing final there ... We're not there yet, to be perfectly honest with you."

Kerrigan's presence