2014 Vineland grad Jamil Demby re-signs with Los Angeles Rams

Demby played all five positions on the offensive line for the Rams in 2019. He played in a 27-9 victory over the New Orleans Saints after the starting right guard got hurt. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Demby earned the start the next week against the Cleveland Browns. He committed false start penalties but still had a hand in the Rams' 20-13 victory.

“Me being a selfless guy, I always do what’s best for the team,” Demby said. “I think that my potential is still through the roof, and I am nowhere near my best ball yet. I think those kinds of things and what they’ve seen me do in practice and what I do off the field that fans may not be able to see.

“That playing experience with them also helps.”

Vineland coach Dan Russo, who stays in contact with Demby, noted that being with a successful program like the Rams is beneficial. Russo called Demby “the ultimate team player.”

“We are very proud of him, and he is doing a great job and we are looking forward to seeing him continue doing well in the NFL," Russo said. “He is a play away from being called up to the 53-man roster.