12 Eagles go on COVID-19 list

Hurts threw for 214 yards and ran for 44 in the 20-16 win at Washington. He has improved as a passer throughout the season and his dual-threat ability has helped Philadelphia's run game soar to No. 1 in the league.

"He's been awesome. He's been tremendous, just the growth you've seen from him week in and week out," offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. "I mean, it was big to see even this week. We had some chunk plays down the field. He was able to check it down to Boston (Scott). We had the big check-down to Boston. He went down the sideline for about 15 or 20 (yards). Those are huge chunk plays.

"When you can check it down to the back and you don't have it there, that's great. He's also able to use his feet, as we know, but when you can get it to the back as well and you don't have to run and take those big hits, those are big plays, so it's been really good to see."

WHAT'S WORKING

The Eagles have won seven of their last nine games mainly because they've relied on running the ball. Despite only 118 yards on the ground against Washington, they had a five-minute advantage in time of possession. At one point, Philadelphia had rushed for 175 yards or more in seven straight games.

