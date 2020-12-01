Press readers react to the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks

It will take years to return to competitive.

Norm Chazin

Galloway Township

When they showed Roseman leaving his box before the game was over, let’s hope it’s the last time we see him. He has set this franchise back five years with poor drafts, lousy free-agent signings and salary cap distress.

He caught lightning in a bottle in 2017, but he is clearly not the guy to lead Them out of this mess. I’ll get to the brilliant head coach next week!

Paul Hahn

Northfield

Carson Wentz is stupid. He’s learned nothing.

Of course he’s got $100 million. So what if he plays like an idiot. His bank account is fine.

The D plays hard. And Wentz is a baker — making turnovers. Roseman giving him that contract extension was criminal.

Brian Vigue

Pleasantville

Lurie looks like the Grinch. Cut the first-place talk. Wilson owns the Linc. He has played Philly seven times and won seven times.

Frank Murphine 3rd

Millville