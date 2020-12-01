Press readers react to the Eagles' loss to the Seahawks

Readers react Tuesday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The defense played with great enthusiasm, and gave the team some hope for a win. The problem is that the offensive line cannot hold up to allow for a running game or a passing game. Coaching was also abysmal! Why was Slay not given help covering Metcalf, and why does the offense not go to shorter passing routes?
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Seattle tried giving that game to the Eagles by not kicking field goals when they were in the red zone, but the Birds still found a way to lose. GO G-MEN.
Jim Fusco
Palermo
Jeff Lurie’s eyes had that look of despair brought on by the realization his team needs a total rebuild. What to do with their QB number one on a long list of issues to resolve. A new GM should also be a top priority. Hey, at least the defense kept them in the game for most of the night keeping loyal fans from heading off to bed. A nightmare schedule however awaits!
Frank ‘Rue’ Tamru
Mays Landing
The Eagles defense came to play — spirited and tough despite DK Metcalf’s all world talent. Wentz is a warrior but needs more support — awful drafts have doomed infrastructure — blowing a second-round pick on Hurts hurts.
It will take years to return to competitive.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
When they showed Roseman leaving his box before the game was over, let’s hope it’s the last time we see him. He has set this franchise back five years with poor drafts, lousy free-agent signings and salary cap distress.
He caught lightning in a bottle in 2017, but he is clearly not the guy to lead Them out of this mess. I’ll get to the brilliant head coach next week!
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Carson Wentz is stupid. He’s learned nothing.
Of course he’s got $100 million. So what if he plays like an idiot. His bank account is fine.
The D plays hard. And Wentz is a baker — making turnovers. Roseman giving him that contract extension was criminal.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
Lurie looks like the Grinch. Cut the first-place talk. Wilson owns the Linc. He has played Philly seven times and won seven times.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Carson Wentz is statistically the worse quarterback in the NFL, but he is surrounded by equally underperforming teammates especially his offensive linemen. You could tell that the Eagles were going down the tubes like they were on a greased pole when they got a 5-yard penalty gift from the Seahawks on the first play of the game and went three and out.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
They need to pull Wentz for one game, and maybe the ball boy should call the plays. Eagles had 3rd and 7, Pederson calls a 5-yard passing play, really??? And Howie Roseman better spend a lot of $$ next year.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
When does the nightmare end? Great job defense. Good job Goddert. Please make changes for next week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
I’d be a lot more upset about this loss if it wasn’t for the fact that I am still laughing about the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day fake punt.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Well some semblance of a team showed up tonight but still not enough. The defense kept them in the game as usual, but the offense doesn’t show up until the late second quarter. Wentz is still inconsistent with little help from the O-line or from his wide receivers. Play calling remains suspect. And then, right on queue, they self destruct on a scoring drive. Terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Despite courageous play from the defense, the Eagles were totally dominated by the Seahawks. Poor coaching decisions continue to plague this team. A high draft pick and a new coach is what I’m hoping will occur.
Patricia Duran
Linwood
When it takes more than 25 minutes of play to get your first first down, you know your night isn’t gonna end well. Sorry, Mr. Joe Taggart, your Eagles let you down for your 96th birthday. No NFC East team deserves to be in the playoffs.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
I love the Eagles but they are so hard to watch. I should be used to it after watching them for 60 years. There is a lot of blame to go around this year including the coach and the front office. Their draft picks have been lousy. We could have had so many great players the last few years like DJ Metcalf who they passed on. Time to change things up Mr. Lurie!
Butch Sill
Absecon
Tell me I’m not dreaming. Did Wentz actually throw away the ball several times to avoid a sack? Metcalf, who could have been an Eagle instead of Arcega-Whiteside, destroyed our defense. We have to accept that we have a mediocre team.
REV. JOE GANIEL
Runnemede

