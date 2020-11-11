Pederson disavows Favre's take the Eagles should have kept Foles over Wentz

“I respect Brett’s opinion,” Pederson said. “He’s entitled to his opinion, and that’s fine. I’ll leave it at that.”

This raised some virtual eyebrows in the Zoom session, so a third reporter entered the fray, and asked this:

“Before it gets blown out of proportion and everyone runs with ‘Doug didn’t support Carson today and stood by what Brett Favre said,’ just want to give you a final opportunity to clarify: Those were Brett’s thoughts, they weren’t your thoughts, when the decision had to be made in the organization (to release Foles), even though personnel decisions like that are usually tough, was it that difficult for you guys? Was anyone beating down the door to do a different thing?”

Finally, Pederson provided this answer: “No, Carson’s our guy. Carson was our draft pick. Carson’s the guy that’s going to carry us and lead this football team. Listen, everybody’s entitled to their own opinion, those aren’t my words, those aren’t Howie’s words, Jeffrey’s words, those are (Favre’s) words. I respect that opinion, whatever he wants to say, that’s fine, and we’re going to remain friends. It doesn’t bother me one way or another.