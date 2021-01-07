Nobody should play to lose, and that includes the Eagles: Must Win

The Philadelphia Eagles became a national story last Sunday night.
And, for all the wrong reasons.
In a game that decided the NFC East, the Eagles benched quarterback Jalen Hurts in favor of third-string signal caller Nate Sudfeld in the fourth of quarter of a 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team. The move drew the ire of much of the country but especially New York Giants fans and players. New York would have made the postseason with an Eagles win.
The move also reignited a Philadelphia sports debate that began in 2013 when the 76ers started their rebuilding project nicknamed “The Process.”
The question is, to tank or not to tank?
But before that question can be answered, we need to understand what tanking is.
Teams can and do make moves that make them worse in the short term and better in the long term.
Think of benching a veteran quarterback for a rookie that is clearly the team’s future. The Miami Dolphins did it this year when Tua Tagovailoa replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Baseball teams do it every September when they promote a rookie and sit a veteran.
Tanking is not sitting starters in a regular-season contest to rest them for upcoming playoff games. Tanking is not a losing team sitting injured or healthy starters in the last game of the season.
Where tanking crosses the line is when teams make in-game decisions that diminishes it chances for victory.
That’s what the Eagles did when they benched Hurts for Sudfeld. Once the game starts, you play to win.
The second question is why are so many fans in favor of tanking?
Some say it’s an age thing. People over 50 (me) hate it. People in their 20s and 30s love it.
Many of today’s sports fans live in an imaginary future where every prospect is a star. Baseball fans love to ponder their team’s farm system ranking and dream about those minor-league stars who often don’t amount to much in the big leagues. Hello, Domonic Brown.
Some basketball fans love draft picks. The only thing they love more than draft picks are lottery-protected picks. The only thing they love more than lottery-protected picks are second-round picks of European players with grainy YouTube videos that can be watched late into the night.
With Sunday’s defeat, the Eagles got the No. 6 draft pick. If they had won, they would have picked ninth. Are those three spots worth betraying the game?
The draft is an inexact science. This year’s best rookie receiver, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, was the No. 22 pick. Three receivers were taken ahead of him, including Jalen Reagor, whom the Eagles chose at No. 21.
Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was the No. 15 pick in the 2013 draft. The Sixers selected Michael Carter Williams with the No. 11 pick that year.
The big question when it comes to tanking is when does it stop?
Shouldn’t every team that doesn’t have a legitimate chance of winning a title be tanking to get better?
Why did Washington try to win Sunday night? They made the playoffs, but they’re a seven-win team. Isn’t a draft choice potentially more valuable than a playoff wild-card loss?
Building for the future is fine. Tanking in games is not.
Winning is a skill, and the only way to sharpen it is with victories.
The Eagles didn’t owe the Giants anything Sunday night. The Eagles owed themselves.
This column isn't called "Must Win" for nothing.
