Nobody should play to lose, and that includes the Eagles: Must Win

Where tanking crosses the line is when teams make in-game decisions that diminishes it chances for victory.

That’s what the Eagles did when they benched Hurts for Sudfeld. Once the game starts, you play to win.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second question is why are so many fans in favor of tanking?

Some say it’s an age thing. People over 50 (me) hate it. People in their 20s and 30s love it.

Many of today’s sports fans live in an imaginary future where every prospect is a star. Baseball fans love to ponder their team’s farm system ranking and dream about those minor-league stars who often don’t amount to much in the big leagues. Hello, Domonic Brown.

Some basketball fans love draft picks. The only thing they love more than draft picks are lottery-protected picks. The only thing they love more than lottery-protected picks are second-round picks of European players with grainy YouTube videos that can be watched late into the night.

With Sunday’s defeat, the Eagles got the No. 6 draft pick. If they had won, they would have picked ninth. Are those three spots worth betraying the game?