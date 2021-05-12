New Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson out to validate signing

Howard joined the team at midseason and re-signed late in free agency after the 26-year-old didn't receive as much interest as he'd hoped. If the team carries four running backs on the active roster, it could very well come down to Howard or Johnson.

"My expectation is to compete. I don't think having a crowded room full of talented guys is ever an issue," Johnson said. "It's going to make every single player better. ... You've got three very proven guys in this league. You've got three very young guys coming in hungry, and this is all going to make us all better."

If Johnson is able to set himself apart from the crowd, he thinks it will be thanks to his versatility as a receiver out of the backfield and pass protector. His role with Detroit last season was primarily as a third-down back. He had 52 carries for just 181 yards (3.5 yards per carry). But he caught 19 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

He received an 84.8 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the best grade among running backs with at least 50 pass-blocking snaps.

"Being able to do different things is always going to earn you a spot in this league," Johnson said. "I just have to make sure that I go out there and prove that I'm multifaceted. Go out there and prove that I know what do. First and foremost, that'll get you benched quicker than anything."

