Miles Sanders speaks out against Eagles' decision to pull Jalen Hurts against Washington

"If that ain't your mentality to win them all then what you playing for?" Wallace wrote.

Hurts, like Sanders, also played for high-caliber college programs that rarely lost and tout strong cultures. He said after the game that he didn't question Pederson's decision.

"As a competitor, I play to win," he said. "You have to trust [his plan]."

It's worth noting Pederson defended his decision to bench Hurts in favor of Sudfeld both after the game Sunday night and again Monday morning. The coach, who is expected to return next year after a catastrophic 4-11-1 season, gave two different explanations.

On Sunday night, Pederson said Sudfeld earned some playing time. The 27-year-old has been the Eagles' third-string quarterback each of the last three seasons and hadn't played in a regular-season game since 2018.

"Nate has obviously been here for four years and I felt that he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps," Pederson said after the game. "Listen, if there's anyone out there that thinks that I'm not trying to win the game ... all our top guys are still on the field at the end. So, we were going to win the game."

The following morning, Pederson said he made the change because the offense was stagnant.