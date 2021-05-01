Mike Quick is not worried about 166-pound DeVonta Smith's ability to survive in the NFL

“Those three guys are going to be awfully tough to defend,” he said. “I think they have set themselves up to really create nightmares for opposing defenses. I really believe that.”

Smith lined up outside and in the slot for the Crimson Tide. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday he will move Smith and Reagor “all over the place.”

“I don’t think they’ll limit him,” Quick said. “I think everything will be based on matchups and how they think they can best get him open.

“With the Colts,” where Sirianni was the offensive coordinator before taking the Eagles job, “they do a lot of different things with T.Y. Hilton. He’s slot. He’s jet-motion. He’s outside. I think with both of these guys now, having Reagor and now having this kid, there’s so much you can do to put stress on the defense.

“Both of them have that top-end speed. They can beat you deep. Both of them have the ability to do the dirty work. I think adding him to this offense gives Sirianni and his guys a lot of nice tools to play with.”

The addition of Smith should potentially speed up the development of second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts and Smith played together at Alabama.