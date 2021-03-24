 Skip to main content
Mainland Regional graduate signs with Green Bay Packers
Joe Fortunato

Fortunato

Mainland Regional High School graduate Joe Fortunato, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mainland Regional High School graduate Joe Fortunato is getting another shot at the NFL.

The 2012 Mainland grad who's from Linwood signed Wednesday with the Green Bay Packers as a long snapper.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder out of the University of Delaware was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He also spent some time with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 offsesason.

Fortunato was a walk-on on Delaware and played in 46 games for the Blue Hens. He handled punts all four seasons while at Delaware and was the snapper on field goals and point-after attempts his final two seasons. 

In high school, Fortunato played tight end, quarterback and was the long-snapper. He was a part of the 2008 South Jersey Group IV championship team. He only started six high school games in his career.

According to several websites that cover the Packers, Fortunato will compete with Hunter Bradley, the team's long snapper from last season.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

