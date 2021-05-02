Mainland grad Kenny Randall among six undrafted free agents signed by Jaguars

After selecting nine draft picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars had more players to add to their roster Saturday.

That includes defensive tackle Kenny Randall, a 2014 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Atlantic City. The other five are Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter, Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel. Randall is 6 foot 4 and 300 pounds.

Randall played college football at NCAA Division-II University of Charles in 2015, and then from 2018-19. He did not play last season.

While at Charleston, he was second-team all-Mount East Conference in 2018 and first team in 2019. In 2019, he played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He added two forced fumbled, two recoveries, three quarterback hits and two blocked kicks.

At Mainland, Randall was a first-team Press All-Star his senior season, making 47 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks.

Randall also starred on Mainland's basketball team and was a third-team Press All-Star his senior year. He helped the Mustangs reach the South Jersey Group III final that year.