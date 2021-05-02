 Skip to main content
Mainland grad Kenny Randall among six undrafted free agents signed by Jaguars
Mainland grad Kenny Randall among six undrafted free agents signed by Jaguars

NFL Draft Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey on video with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars had chosen Lawrence with the first pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

 Steve Luciano

After selecting nine draft picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars had more players to add to their roster Saturday.

That includes defensive tackle Kenny Randall, a 2014 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Atlantic City. The other five are Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter, Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel. Randall is 6 foot 4 and 300 pounds.

Randall played college football at NCAA Division-II University of Charles in 2015, and then from 2018-19. He did not play last season.

While at Charleston, he was second-team all-Mount East Conference in 2018 and first team in 2019. In 2019, he played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He added two forced fumbled, two recoveries, three quarterback hits and two blocked kicks.

At Mainland, Randall was a first-team Press All-Star his senior season, making 47 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks.

Randall also starred on Mainland's basketball team and was a third-team Press All-Star his senior year. He helped the Mustangs reach the South Jersey Group III final that year.

Randall joins Millville graduate and running back RyQuell Armstead on the Jaguars. He also joins the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Moses was projected in some mock drafts to go as high as the third round, but went undrafted.

Moses turned down a chance to return to Alabama for a sixth season and instead declared for the 2021 draft in January. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Moses made 192 tackles with six sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss.

He missed the entire 2019 due to a torn ACL injury. He played last season despite not being fully recovered from surgery.

Last season the Jaguars running back James Robinson became the NFL’s all-time single-season leader for an undrafted free-agent rookie with 1,414 scrimmage yards. He also finished 34 yards shy of breaking the undrafted rookie record for most rushing yards, held by Dominic Rhodes since 2001 when he rushed for 1,104 yards.

John Reid of The Florida Times-Union contributed to this story.

