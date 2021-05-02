 Skip to main content
Mainland grad Kenneth Randall among six undrafted free agents signed by Jaguars
Mainland grad Kenneth Randall among six undrafted free agents signed by Jaguars

NFL Draft Football

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell holds a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey on video with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he announced that the Jacksonville Jaguars had chosen Lawrence with the first pick in the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

 Steve Luciano

The Jacksonville Jaguars, like the rest of the NFL following the third day of the draft Saturday night, added to its roster.

The Jaguars signed six undrafted free agents, and that included defensive tackle Kenneth Randall, a 2014 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Atlantic City.

Randall, 25, played college football at NCAA Division-II University of Charleston in 2015, and then from 2018-19. He did not play last season.

While at Charleston, he was second-team all-Mountain East Conference in 2018 and first team in 2019. In 2019, he played in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, including 16.5 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. He added two forced fumbled, two recoveries, three quarterback hits and two blocked kicks.

At Mainland, Randall was a first-team Press All-Star his senior season, making 47 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks.

Randall also starred on Mainland's basketball team and was a third-team Press All-Star his senior year. He helped the Mustangs reach the South Jersey Group III final that year.

Randall joins Millville graduate and running back RyQuell Armstead on the Jaguars. He also joins the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The other five players the Jaguars signed Saturday night were Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter, Southern Mississippi wide receiver Tim Jones, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe and Georgia cornerback DJ Daniel. Randall is 6 foot 4 and 300 pounds.

