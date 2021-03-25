Mainland grad Joe Fortunato earns another shot in NFL

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder participated in a pro-day camp with Philadelphia Eagles out of college, but that did not lead to a contract. In 2017, he went out to Arizona and was later signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, but they cut him and the other long snapper that year because the team decided to go in a new direction.

The Linwood resident kept going to the annual camp for exposure, earning a workout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2018 and a three-day, rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in 2019.

"I was hoping something better would happen, but it didn't," Fortunato said. "But that keeps me in it mentally going into another year, knowing I'm making small steps forward. Nothing big, but just a feeling that I've got to keep going with this."

Fortunato again went to the annual camp in Arizona in 2020, about a month before the country shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was soon signed by the Dallas Cowboys. But his first contract since 2017 fell short after the league canceled the offseason and preseason and had to shorten rosters due to the pandemic. He was sent home after only a short time in Dallas.

"I thought it could finally be my breakthrough," Fortunato said. "It beat me up because it took so long to sign another contract only to get sent home for something outside my control.