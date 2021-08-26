Mainland and EHT renew rivalry at start of season

Like many high school football players, 2020 was a lost year for Ja’Briel Mace and his Mainland Regional teammates.

The pandemic limited the Mustangs to just six games. Mace missed two of those contests with a concussion.

Now, the junior running back is determined to make up for loss time. Mainland plays at Egg Harbor Township in Friday's season opener at 6 p.m.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” Mace said. “My season got cut short last year. Everything happens for a reason, but this year is going to be even better. We’re going to wake up a lot of teams this season.”

Mace rushed for 59 times for 327 yards last season. He emerged as one of South Jersey’s top players as a freshman, rushing for 1,389 yards and 20 TDs.

After working hard in the weight room, Mace is bigger and stronger than he was as a freshman, according to Mainland coach Chuck Smith.

“His body shows that maturity now being a junior,” Smith said. “He’s a great leader on the field. A great person for our kids to look up to.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Mace said he will be a more physical runner this season.