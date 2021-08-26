 Skip to main content
Mainland and EHT renew rivalry at start of season
Mainland and EHT renew rivalry at start of season

HS FOOTBALL GAME OF THE WEEK

spt_fboceancity (copy)

Mainland running back Ja'Briel Mace runs the ball against Ocean City last season. Mace missed two games due to a concussion, but is back and has put on some weight and muscle.

 Kristian Gonyea, For The Press

Like many high school football players, 2020 was a lost year for Ja’Briel Mace and his Mainland Regional teammates.

The pandemic limited the Mustangs to just six games. Mace missed two of those contests with a concussion.

Now, the junior running back is determined to make up for loss time. Mainland plays at Egg Harbor Township in Friday's season opener at 6 p.m.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” Mace said. “My season got cut short last year. Everything happens for a reason, but this year is going to be even better. We’re going to wake up a lot of teams this season.”

Mace rushed for 59 times for 327 yards last season. He emerged as one of South Jersey’s top players as a freshman, rushing for 1,389 yards and 20 TDs.

After working hard in the weight room, Mace is bigger and stronger than he was as a freshman, according to Mainland coach Chuck Smith.

“His body shows that maturity now being a junior,” Smith said. “He’s a great leader on the field. A great person for our kids to look up to.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Mace said he will be a more physical runner this season.

“I’m probably going to be lowering my shoulder more,” he said. "I lowered my shoulder and ran a kid over in our first scrimmage. That was kind of crazy.”

Mace will be joined in the backfield this season by junior quarterback Marlon Leslie, who transferred to Mainland after starting as a freshman and sophomore at Pleasantville. The 6-2, 210-pound Leslie can throw and is also a powerful runner.

“Defenses are going to have to worry about two people instead of just me,” Mace said.

Mainland and Egg Harbor were once Thanksgiving rivals. The holiday game ended in 2019, but the schools committed to continue to play each other. Mainland leads the series 25-12-1.

Egg Harbor enters the season with plenty of optimism. The Eagles return eight starters on offense and seven on defense. They’re seeking their first winning season since 2010.

Egg Harbor junior quarterback Christian Rando played the last two years and threw for 269 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore. Defensive lineman James Mahana made 28 tackles, 7.5 for losses, last season.

Egg Harbor coach Kevin Stetser said Friday’s game could set the tone for the Eagles.

“(With) high school kids, (it's about) confidence,” he said, “if you come out and play well you can roll from there.”

Game of the Week

Who: Mainland Regional vs. Egg Harbor Township

Where/when: 6 p.m. Friday at Egg Harbor Township

Did you know: These teams played on Thanksgiving until last season. Mainland leads the series 25-12-1

Key players

Mainland Regional: Ja'Briel Mace, RB/DB; Marlon Leslie, QB/DB; Zach Hodges, DL; Nate Wagner; LB.

Egg Harbor Township: Christian Rando, QB; Rondell Vaughan, RB; James Mahana, OL/DL; Evan Mensh, LB.

Last five meetings

2020: Mainland 13, EHT 6

2019: Mainland 26, EHT 12

2018: Mainland 13, EHT 7

2017: EHT 41, Mainland 0

2016: Mainland 13, EHT 7

