Lower assistant Colin Thompson, from Archbishop Wood and Temple, finds his way to the NFL

Tuesday is an off day for most NFL players, and it’s a good thing in Colin Thompson’s case because the former Archbishop Wood and Temple tight end has a lot of text messages to return.

Thompson is in his first NFL season with the Carolina Panthers and on Sunday he made the most of his first-ever reception, a 7-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater to open the scoring in a 46-23 loss to the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thompson, who will be 27 in December, clearly wanted to win the game, but he couldn’t hide the emotions he had about his first NFL catch.

“It was bittersweet,” he said in a Tuesday morning phone interview with The Inquirer. “We would have loved to have won, but the touchdown was a really big deal for myself, my family, my friends, my fiance Sydney, all the coaches who believed in me along the way. A 7-yard catch in front of the end zone means a little more than the normal 7-yard catch.”

Yes, it means much more.