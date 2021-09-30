 Skip to main content
LeSean McCoy to retire with Eagles on Friday
LeSean McCoy to retire with Eagles on Friday

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that former running back LeSean McCoy will officially retire as a member of the team Friday.

McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, will be honored during Sunday's home game at Lincoln Financial Field when the Eagles host Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs, whom McCoy won the first of two Super Bowl rings with.

“LeSean possessed a unique combination of speed, elusiveness, and an exceptional playmaking ability that made him one of the most dynamic players in the league, and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO, in a news release.

“LeSean carried himself with a rare blend of confidence and youthful enthusiasm, but he also was driven by a desire to be one of the all-time greats at the running back position, and that’s what made him such an exciting player to be around and watch every week. He provided so many memorable plays and performances over the course of his career. We are honored to share in this special day with LeSean and look forward to recognizing him as the Eagles Legend of the Game on Sunday.”

McCoy was taken in the second round (53rd overall) by the Eagles in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons in the NFL, including the first six in Philadelphia. He rushed for 11,102 yards and had 3,898 receiving yards with 89 total touchdowns in 170 regular-season games.

Selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s Team, McCoy tallied 23 100-plus yard rushing games in his Eagles career (second all-time), which included a 217-yard rushing performance against the Detroit Lions in the snow on December 8, 2013.

He spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before playing each of his last two seasons in Kansas City and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with each team.

