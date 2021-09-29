Lack of discipline is killing the Eagles

If you're so concerned about the Cowboys' offense, keep them off the field by running the ball, getting first downs to keep the clock moving.

Sirianni was asked that very question.

"When your game plan doesn't work and you're losing by 20 points, you're always going to say, 'Yeah, let's do the opposite thing,'" Sirianni said. "That's for (the media) to say after the game."

Here's how that worked out: The Eagles' five possessions through the first half lasted a total of 18 plays. They resulted in an interception, followed by four punts. Then Hurts threw a pick-6 on the third play of the second half.

At that point, the Eagles trailed 27-7.

Meanwhile, the penalties mounted and the Eagles couldn't get back into the game.

"It sounds obvious, but you can't have 1st-and-20, 1st-and-15 in the NFL," tight end Zach Ertz said. "(The Cowboys) are too good of a football team to play behind the sticks. To have three-and-outs and put our defense in these bad situations over and over. As an offense, we just have to be efficient on first and second down."

Of course, the defense did its part to melt down, too.