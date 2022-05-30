Kickoff times for five Rutgers football games announced

Rutgers will kick off its 2022 season against Boston College at noon Sept. 3.
On Thursday, the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff times for that Rutgers game and four others. The ACC Network will televise the opener.
The Scarlet Knights’ home opener will start at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The Big Ten Network will televise it. Rutgers will play its third game at Temple in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. The kickoff time has not been announced. Before the game at Xfinity Live, outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, a Rutgers pep rally will be held.
Other games with start times and TV coverage as announced:
Sept. 24: Iowa
Oct. 1: at Ohio State, 3:30
Oct. 7 (Friday): Nebraska, 7 (FS1)
Oct. 22: Indiana (homecoming), noon
Oct. 29: at Minnesota
Nov. 5: Michigan
Nov. 12: at Michigan State
Nov. 19: Penn State
Nov. 26: at Maryland
Remaining game times and TV coverage will be announced as they become available closer to those dates.
