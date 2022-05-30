Kickoff times for five Rutgers football games announced

Ryan Tannehill’s favorite receiver since becoming the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback now plays in Philadelphia. Luckily, the Titans got Tannehill a lot of new teammates to work with. The Titans quarterback is busy working to create chemistry and timing with all those new teammates. Tannehill said Tuesday it's been fun working with the new Titans. A.J. Brown was traded on the first night of the NFL draft to Philadelphia. They signed two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and traded for Robert Woods. They netted receiver Treylon Burks from the Brown trade. One person Tannehill enjoys throwing to already is Woods. The veteran has been on the field despite tearing his left ACL last November.