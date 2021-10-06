Jonathan Gannon's defense is reeling, but his frustration lies with himself, not his Eagles players

It's fair to note there are a handful of quality defenses that have moved away from dime packages, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals. The Indianapolis Colts, where Gannon last coached, also aren't heavy users of the personnel package. But most of the teams listed have linebackers who can cover, while the Eagles' group has struggled.

Wilson and Alex Singleton, typically the two linebackers in the Eagles' nickel formations, have been targeted 35 times and allowed 30 completions for 272 yards and four touchdowns through four games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Gannon's defensive scheme got off to a solid start after two games this season. The Eagles held the Falcons to six points and a solid 49ers offense to 23 all while limiting the explosive plays Gannon builds his scheme around to contain.

The last two games, though, the group has struggled against the run while also getting gashed by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Mahomes in consecutive weeks.

Gannon said the defense has three objectives each week that will determine success or failure, but wouldn't say what specifically those points of emphasis were, just that they might not align with public opinion.

"So, there are certain things that go on that I am OK with that to the eye of the public, might be irritated at certain things," Gannon said. ... I'm not really concerned with that. I don't really care about the statistics other than winning and losing. So, what we develop as a coaching staff and with the players, this is what we need to get done to win the game, that's what I'm concerned with. And my level of patience is going down because we haven't done that for two weeks."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.