Jim Schwartz makes his Eagles departure official, saying he needs to 'step back' from day-to-day role

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz issued a statement Thursday confirming his departure from the team after five seasons.

The NFL Network reported last weekend that Schwartz would be leaving the Eagles; the report said he planned to take a year off from coaching, and was contemplating retirement at 54, after hip and eye surgeries.

Schwartz's statement did not address his health explicitly, but he spoke of having too much respect for the game "to compromise the level of commitment that I believe is necessary to do the job."

His unit finished tied for 20th in the NFL this season, giving up an average of 26.5 points per game.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Jeffrey Lurie, Coach Pederson, and Howie Roseman, as well as the entire football staff and the many coaches and players I had the honor of working with," Schwartz said in the statement released by the Eagles. "This has been an incredible five-year run and I relished every moment of it. I feel especially indebted to guys like Fletcher [Cox] BG [Brandon Graham], Rodney [McLeod], and Jalen [Mills], who I had the privilege of coaching all five seasons, as well as Nate [Gerry], DB [Derek Barnett], Vinny [Curry] and many others who I celebrated a Super Bowl Championship with.