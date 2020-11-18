Jim Schwartz, Eagles know defense set the tone for loss at the Giants

The Giants’ first series ended with quarterback Daniel Jones taking off around left end on a read option and sprinting 34 yards for a touchdown. It looked just like Jones’ 80-yard run during the Eagles’ 22-21 victory over the Giants on Oct. 22, except Jones didn’t fall down eight yards short of the end zone this time.

“The defense broke down on that play,” said Schwartz, who said he wouldn’t discuss which players were to blame. “First game, it was a little bit of a surprise. They ran out of a formation we hadn’t seen before. But it was embarrassing in this game because they ran out of the exact same formation, and we fit it wrong. The guy that is supposed to be there for the quarterback wasn’t there. Nobody else got off any blocks, and he made us pay with a touchdown.”

Replays showed that the defensive end on that side, Josh Sweat, went charging past Jones into the backfield, under the impression that the quarterback had handed off. Linebacker T.J. Edwards was walled off by a block, and there was a huge hole. No one in the secondary reacted quickly enough as Jones sped past.