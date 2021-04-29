 Skip to main content
Jeff McLane's NFL mock draft: Howie Roseman listens to the scouts with his pick
Jeff McLane's NFL mock draft: Howie Roseman listens to the scouts with his pick

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

This may be the only pick I get right.

2. New York Jets

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

OK, maybe two.

3. San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Kyle Shanahan has kept open the possibility of others, but he knows which quarterback he wants.

4. Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Is now the time to draft Matt Ryan's successor? Atlanta looks to help him instead.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon

Cincinnati has lots of needs but a receiver can't help Joe Burrow if he's always under pressure.

6. Miami Dolphins

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Eagles will never hear the end of it if Chase becomes a star and their pick doesn't.

7. Detroit Lions

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

This could be early for an interior lineman, but Slater's versatility is appealing.

8. Carolina Panthers

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Matt Rhule gets his quarterback and Fields may have the greatest upside of any prospect in the draft.

9. Denver Broncos

Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Denver seems likely to get a quarterback at some point in the draft and could trade up.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Dallas breaks the Eagles' hearts and lands arguably the top corner.

11. New York Giants

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Giants could just as easily take the other 'Bama receiver. One thing's for certain: Dave Gettleman isn't trading back.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Howie Roseman drowns out the noise, listens to his scouts, and takes the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Horn could go a pick earlier, but new coach Brandon Staley takes the most athletic corner in the class.

14. Minnesota Vikings

Kwity Paye, EDGE, Vikings

A few other edge rushers could go before Paye, but he checks the most boxes.

15. New England Patriots

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Parson's versatility makes him a good fit in New England's multiple scheme.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Back surgery doesn't hurt Farley's stock as much as expected.

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, Southern Cal

Mike Mayock did much better as a draft analyst than he has as GM. Vera-Tucker offers a chance to turn it around.

18. Miami Dolphins

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Ojulari is best suited to an odd-man front, and will get to be a stand-up rusher in Miami.

19. Washington Football Team

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame

Ron Rivera knows linebackers even if the Fighting Irish product may be more of a safety.

20. Chicago Bears

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Chicago could be looking to move up for a quarterback, but jumping ahead of the Panthers costs too much.

21. Indianapolis Colts

Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech

Chris Ballard adds to what's already a strength knowing Carson Wentz needs protection.

22. Tennessee Titans

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

There are a handful of receivers who could anywhere from the late first round to the early second.

23. New York Jets

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

Joe Douglas wastes little time selecting the talented defender.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The running back position continues to be devalued, but Pittsburgh gambles on Harris’ great ability.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State

It makes sense to pair Lawrence with a potential blind-side blocker.

26. Cleveland Browns

Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Odell Beckham, Jr. may have only one year left in Cleveland.

27. Baltimore Ravens

Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas

With Orlando Brown off to Kansas City, Baltimore looks to address its right tackle vacancy.

28. New Orleans Saints

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

Concerns about Rousseau’s stiffness dropped him for some teams, but New Orleans knows talent when it sees it.

29. Green Bay Packers

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Green Bay could go corner here, but Moehrig may be as polished as safeties come.

30. Buffalo Bills

Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Sean McDermott may have finally found his shark in the water.

31. Baltimore Ravens

Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

Oweh’s raw, but has the length to play multiple spots along Baltimore’s front.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Tutu Atwell or Terrace Marshall, Jr. could be attractive receiver options, as well.

