Jeff McLane's NFL mock draft: Howie Roseman listens to the scouts with his pick

1. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
This may be the only pick I get right.
2. New York Jets
Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
OK, maybe two.
3. San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Kyle Shanahan has kept open the possibility of others, but he knows which quarterback he wants.
4. Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Is now the time to draft Matt Ryan's successor? Atlanta looks to help him instead.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon
Cincinnati has lots of needs but a receiver can't help Joe Burrow if he's always under pressure.
6. Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The Eagles will never hear the end of it if Chase becomes a star and their pick doesn't.
7. Detroit Lions
Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
This could be early for an interior lineman, but Slater's versatility is appealing.
8. Carolina Panthers
Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Matt Rhule gets his quarterback and Fields may have the greatest upside of any prospect in the draft.
9. Denver Broncos
Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Denver seems likely to get a quarterback at some point in the draft and could trade up.
10. Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Dallas breaks the Eagles' hearts and lands arguably the top corner.
11. New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The Giants could just as easily take the other 'Bama receiver. One thing's for certain: Dave Gettleman isn't trading back.
12. Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Howie Roseman drowns out the noise, listens to his scouts, and takes the dynamic Heisman Trophy winner.
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Horn could go a pick earlier, but new coach Brandon Staley takes the most athletic corner in the class.
14. Minnesota Vikings
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Vikings
A few other edge rushers could go before Paye, but he checks the most boxes.
15. New England Patriots
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Parson's versatility makes him a good fit in New England's multiple scheme.
16. Arizona Cardinals
Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Back surgery doesn't hurt Farley's stock as much as expected.
17. Las Vegas Raiders
Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, Southern Cal
Mike Mayock did much better as a draft analyst than he has as GM. Vera-Tucker offers a chance to turn it around.
18. Miami Dolphins
Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Ojulari is best suited to an odd-man front, and will get to be a stand-up rusher in Miami.
19. Washington Football Team
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB/S, Notre Dame
Ron Rivera knows linebackers even if the Fighting Irish product may be more of a safety.
20. Chicago Bears
Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
Chicago could be looking to move up for a quarterback, but jumping ahead of the Panthers costs too much.
21. Indianapolis Colts
Christian Darrisaw, OL, Virginia Tech
Chris Ballard adds to what's already a strength knowing Carson Wentz needs protection.
22. Tennessee Titans
Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
There are a handful of receivers who could anywhere from the late first round to the early second.
23. New York Jets
Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
Joe Douglas wastes little time selecting the talented defender.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
The running back position continues to be devalued, but Pittsburgh gambles on Harris’ great ability.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State
It makes sense to pair Lawrence with a potential blind-side blocker.
26. Cleveland Browns
Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi
Odell Beckham, Jr. may have only one year left in Cleveland.
27. Baltimore Ravens
Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas
With Orlando Brown off to Kansas City, Baltimore looks to address its right tackle vacancy.
28. New Orleans Saints
Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Concerns about Rousseau’s stiffness dropped him for some teams, but New Orleans knows talent when it sees it.
29. Green Bay Packers
Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Green Bay could go corner here, but Moehrig may be as polished as safeties come.
30. Buffalo Bills
Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
Sean McDermott may have finally found his shark in the water.
31. Baltimore Ravens
Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
Oweh’s raw, but has the length to play multiple spots along Baltimore’s front.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Tutu Atwell or Terrace Marshall, Jr. could be attractive receiver options, as well.
