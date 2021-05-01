Jeff McLane: With Alabama OL Landon Dickerson, Howie Roseman rolls the dice again on a medical red flag

Four years after drafting Sidney Jones in the second round, the Eagles selected another medical red flag when they took offensive lineman Landon Dickerson with the 37th overall pick in the NFL draft.

While Jones' Achilles tendon rupture was significant and came just a month before the draft, it was essentially the only setback of his collegiate career. Dickerson, though, has an injury history that is extensive and includes two torn ACLs and two season-ending ankle injuries in four of his five college seasons.

The Alabama product's medical woes likely dropped him out of the first round, but to some other teams, they were enough to drop him further down their boards. The Eagles weren't one of those teams.

"We think this is a special player and a special person," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Friday during a video interview. "And we don't think there would be any chance that this guy would be available at the 37th pick without those concerns."

But was the interior of the offensive line — coach Nick Sirianni said Dickerson projects as either a center or guard — so much of a priority that the Eagles downplayed those concerns and passed on addressing needs on the defensive side of the ball, specifically cornerback?