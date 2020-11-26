Jason Kelce elbows his way toward 100th successive Eagles start Monday

Jason Kelce didn't practice Wednesday, but the leader of the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line is on track to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, despite having suffered a painful-looking elbow injury late in the first half of Sunday's loss at Cleveland.

"It's responded well. Obviously, it was pretty swollen on Monday after the game, but I'll be ready to go this week. It's feeling surprisingly really good," Kelce said.

Kelce's left arm seemed to get caught in a collision between two players. He left for the final four snaps of the first half, replaced by rookie center Luke Juriga. Kelce paced the sideline, hunched in obvious pain, but waved off an attempt to get him to enter the blue injury tent.

"It wasn't so much the tent. I didn't need to be evaluated," Kelce said. "I knew what was wrong, I knew what had happened, so what's the point of me going into a tent, for you to tell me what I already know? That was part of it, and then another part was just being upset with the situation. ... Obviously, this is a big game. I don't want to come out. I don't want to miss time. There's guys counting on me."

Kelce's start against the Seahawks will be his 100th in a row, tops among NFL centers.