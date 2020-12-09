Jalen Hurts, with his name called, ready for challenge vs. New Orleans

Jalen Hurts says he prepares every week like he’s going to get a phone call from Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
This week is no different, but with one big exception.
“I’m carrying on (with) the same mentality that I’ve always had being ready to answer the phone when it rings,” Hurts said. “It’s ringing.”
Pederson on Tuesday named the rookie the Eagles’ starting quarterback when Philadelphia (3-8-1) hosts the New Orleans Saints (10-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
“As a kid, you grow up and dream of opportunities like this,” Hurts said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. “I’m working, and I’m attacking it.”
Pederson benched Carson Wentz in the second half of Sunday’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Hurts came off the bench and gave the Eagles a mini spark, completing 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“I was looking for a spark from our offense and a lot of times, it comes from putting your quarterback on the bench for the backup, and that’s all I’m looking for here,” Pederson said Wednesday. “I’m looking for a little spark, a little shot in the arm to kind of pick the offense up. Everybody around Jalen or around Carson has to elevate their game.”
Pederson said to help Hurts succeed Sunday, the Eagles will have to establish the run and also mix in some quick-developing plays or screen passes. This seems like an odd statement, because many fans and media were wondering why Pederson didn’t run the ball more and throw more screen passes with Wentz. The Saints feature one of the NFL’s top defenses, allowing a league-best 288.8 yards per game.
“It’s my job as a play caller to try to help (Hurts) that way and get him into the flow of the game,” Pederson said, “and then we’ll see what happens from there.”
Neither Pederson nor Hurts on Wednesday would detail how Pederson broke the news of the change to both Hurts and Wentz.
The Eagles’ biggest question now is what will become of Wentz? He’s 28 and was supposed to be the team’s franchise quarterback. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract this past offseason.
Against the Packers, Wentz displayed many of foibles that have troubled him all season. He held the ball too long in the pocket and was sacked four times. He failed to connect with open receivers. How will Wentz handle the benching?
“I would expect him to be a professional and obviously support his teammates and support Jalen through this,” Pederson said. “Continue to work on his craft and continue to improve. That’s what leaders do.
“Sometimes it’s not always the easiest thing. In my position you make tough choices and tough decisions. Then as players, whatever the decision is made, you have to own that and take responsibility yourself.”
Hurts can identify with Wentz. Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts in the 2018 College Football National Playoff Championship when both were at Alabama.
As a junior, Hurts backed up Tagovailoa. For his senior season, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 TDs in 2019. The Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of last May’s draft.
Hurts plans to keep it simple Sunday.
“I just want to go out there execute and move around with good urgency,” he said. “I think the most important thing right now is how we practice and what we do throughout the week.”
As for the rest of the Eagles, they have no choice but to roll with the change.
“Jalen is going to go out there this week and get his opportunity,” center Jason Kelce said. “He is a young kid, great attitude. I think he’s just got a lot of good intangibles to work with, so I’m just excited to go out there and to see what that feels like on a game day.”
