Jalen Hurts, with his name called, ready for challenge vs. New Orleans

Pederson said to help Hurts succeed Sunday, the Eagles will have to establish the run and also mix in some quick-developing plays or screen passes. This seems like an odd statement, because many fans and media were wondering why Pederson didn’t run the ball more and throw more screen passes with Wentz. The Saints feature one of the NFL’s top defenses, allowing a league-best 288.8 yards per game.

“It’s my job as a play caller to try to help (Hurts) that way and get him into the flow of the game,” Pederson said, “and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Neither Pederson nor Hurts on Wednesday would detail how Pederson broke the news of the change to both Hurts and Wentz.

The Eagles’ biggest question now is what will become of Wentz? He’s 28 and was supposed to be the team’s franchise quarterback. The Eagles signed him to a four-year, $128 million contract this past offseason.

Against the Packers, Wentz displayed many of foibles that have troubled him all season. He held the ball too long in the pocket and was sacked four times. He failed to connect with open receivers. How will Wentz handle the benching?