Jalen Hurts named Eagles' starting QB for Saints game
Jalen Hurts named Eagles' starting QB for Saints game

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New Orleans Saints at home Sunday, the team announced Tuesday.

Hurts replaced starter Carson Wentz during Sunday’s 30-16 loss at Green Bay and helped the Eagles close a 20-point deficit to seven before succumbing.

“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”

At the same time, Pederson doesn’t sound like he’s committed to anything beyond the next game.

“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had,” he added. “He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.

