Jalen Hurts named Eagles' starting QB for Saints game

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
NICK FIERRO
The Morning Call (Allentown, Pa.)
Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New Orleans Saints at home Sunday, the team announced Tuesday.
Hurts replaced starter Carson Wentz during Sunday’s 30-16 loss at Green Bay and helped the Eagles close a 20-point deficit to seven before succumbing.
“I have come to a decision and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” coach Doug Pederson said in a statement. “I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump.”
At the same time, Pederson doesn’t sound like he’s committed to anything beyond the next game.
“Carson’s been a big part of the success we’ve had,” he added. “He was on that championship team that got us to that level. Even in ’18 & ’19 he led the team & got us into the postseason. I know we can get back to that level. That’s why I have so much confidence in him.”
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) talks to head coach Doug Pederson agains the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he is interviewed after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage celebrates with teammates after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers wears a mask after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after the catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage celebrates with teammates after his interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) flips over after a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) flips as he runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 6. 2020, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts wears special cleats as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson looks for a play during the second half of their loss Sunday at Green Bay. The Eagles are 3-8-1 and have lost four in a row.
Morry Gash / associated press
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
The seats are nearly empty at Lambeau Field during the second half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
APTOPIX Eagles Packers Football
The Packers’ Aaron Jones runs for a 77-yard touchdown during the second half of their win over the Eagles.
Mike Roemer / associated press
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' De'Jon Harris breaks up a pass intended ofr Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Eagles rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts throws after coming in to replace Carson Wentz.
Morry Gash / associated press
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams is tripped up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Javon Hargrave during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling can't catch a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
A limited number of fans watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams hands the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke sacks Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Boston Scott runs past Green Bay Packers' Kamal Martin during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
The Packers’ Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
Matt Ludtke / associated press
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a 77-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
The Eagles’ Jalen Reagor gets past Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott for a touchdown on a punt return during the second half.
Matt Ludtke / associated press
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones leaps over teammate Robert Tonyan during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman tackles Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
APTOPIX Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox (29) and Darius Slay (24) defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Reagor gets past Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott for a touchdown on a punt return during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
APTOPIX Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Darius Slay defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after running for a 77-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Robert Tonyan catches a touchdown pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Alex Singleton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox and Darius Slay (24) defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Mills defending during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a touchdown pass with Tim Boyle (8) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Greg Ward (84) celebrates his touchdown catch with Alshon Jeffery (17) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary tries to stop Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a 77-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz is sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer
Eagles Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling can't catch a pass with Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
