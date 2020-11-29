Jalen Hurts gets more first-team snaps, but Carson Wentz still starting

Jalen Hurts took more first-team snaps than usual at quarterback ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Seattle Seahawks, NFL sources told the Inquirer.

Carson Wentz will still get the start Monday, but Hurts’ increased practice time indicates he could be given a series or more on his own, and that there is further competition at the position.

ESPN was first with the report.

On Saturday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson denied that Hurts, a rookie, was under center more or that he could possibly be given an entire series or more Monday night.

“As far as the plays and the snaps, I mean, he hasn’t gotten any more than he would get throughout the course of the week normally since we’ve been playing him,” Pederson said. “I’m not going to reveal any game plan plans with him at the time.”

Pederson gave an ambiguous reply three days earlier when he asked if Wentz, who has struggled all season, would remain his starter.

“Not today on Wednesday, no,” he said.

A follow-up asked specifically about Monday night.