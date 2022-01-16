Jalen Hurts, Eagles outclassed by Tom Brady, Buccaneers

It was still 17-0 in the third quarter when Philadelphia’s defense forced a three-and-out deep in Tampa’s territory. But Jalen Reagor fumbled the punt and the Buccaneers recovered at the Eagles 48.

That turnover led to a touchdown and Hurts threw another pick on the next possession that led to another score, putting the Buccaneers up 31-0.

Boston Scott broke loose for a 34-yard TD run to prevent the shutout and Hurts tossed a 16-yard TD pass to Kenny Gainwell to get the Eagles within 31-15.

It was too late to matter.

Hurts finished 23 of 43 for 258 yards. He got away with a couple of dropped picks, including one on the first drive of the third quarter.

Hurts' last pass of the game was caught by Brady on the sideline. Brady turned around and threw it into the stands.

Hurts came a long way in his second season. He threw for 3,166 yards and 16 TDs with nine interceptions, completing 61.3% of his passes in the regular season. He also led the team with 784 yards rushing and 10 TDs.

Still, Hurts will face an offseason of uncertainty as the front office determines whether he’s the starter going forward. The Eagles have three first-round picks and would be in the mix to pursue Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson if those players are available.

