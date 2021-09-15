Jalen Hurts' completion percentage is the magic number for Eagles' offensive coordinator

"We had shots that were called and they took them away, so we had to check it down," Steichen said. "We're always going to have those. We're going to have our schemed stuff where we're trying to take a shot and if they take it away, we're going to check it down. That's the philosophy: If they're not going to give us the big chunk, check it down to the tailback and keep completing footballs. Like I said, if you're completing 77% of your passes, you've got a chance to win football games. As long as we're completing balls, being efficient on third down, and scoring in the red zone, we're going to put ourselves in a position to win games."