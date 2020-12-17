Jake Elliott 'embarrassed' by handful of missed field goals, PATs this season

Jake Elliott is as frustrated as anyone with his recent rash of missed kicks this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicker missed a field-goal attempt for the third time in as many weeks in Sunday's 24-21 win against the New Orleans Saints. He has missed extra points in each of the two previous games.

"First and foremost, I just want to say that it's frustrating," Elliott said at the start of his Wednesday news conference. "I would say that from the other day, it's embarrassing, for a lack of a better term. I'd say it's frustrating because I feel like, especially that day, I was hitting the ball really well. I think you guys probably saw that on the other kicks. But my profession, If you're not perfect, it's a bad day. And so it was a bad day."

Elliott didn't miss a field-goal attempt inside of 30 yards in his first three seasons, but has gone 1-for-3 on those kicks this season. The 25-year-old has made at least 83.9% of his field goals each year, but he's averaging just 72.2%, which is ranked 29th in the league. He has made 90% of his extra points, which is on pace to be the worst of his career.

Elliot said his struggles with shorter kicks don't have anything to do with a mechanical change specifically for chip shots.