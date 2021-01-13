It sure looks like Carson Wentz got Jeffrey Lurie to fire Doug Pederson as Eagles coach

That includes rookie Jalen Hurts, who, in his first start, beat the Saints, the NFC's top team and top defense, then played intriguing football the rest of the season. Against that backdrop Wentz twice floated reports through ESPN that he did not want to return to the Eagles in 2021 if he wasn't guaranteed the starting job. Then, after the season ended, Wentz let the Associated Press know that he refused to attend exit interviews. He literally couldn't stand to look Pederson in the face.

Clearly, in his meetings with Lurie last Tuesday and this Monday, Pederson declined to guarantee that Wentz was his QB1; in fact, an NFL source familiar with the team said Pederson was not averse to trading Wentz. Lurie essentially had no choice but to fire Pederson. Lurie realizes he looks ridiculous, and he admitted as much.

"Very few people, after success, deserve to lose their job. This is much more about the evaluation of whether the Eagles moving forward — our best option is to have a new coach, and that's really, really what it's about," Lurie said. "It's not about, 'Did Doug deserve to be let go?' No, he did not deserve to be let go."