Inside Carson Wentz's turbulent season and the forces behind his regression

“Every great quarterback wants to be coached and they want to be coached hard and by the best, and it doesn’t seem like (Wentz) wants that,” one source said. “It’s kind of like whoever’s coaching him is working for him. But it can’t be that way.”

While Wentz, at times, could be his own worst enemy, many of the reasons for his decline were outside his control. The Eagles endured a rash of injuries, particularly on the offensive line, and used 14 different combinations in 16 games. The receivers and tight ends were often either hurt or inexperienced.

Pederson’s offense also had become predictable. And Press Taylor, who had been given the keys to Wentz and the passing game, had been considered by many on the team to be the wrong coach for the job.

When Pederson suggested to Lurie after the season that he planned to promote Taylor to offensive coordinator, it was a fait accompli. The owner was already questioning whether the coach could still be paired with Wentz. But there was no way he would allow all three to return.

Wentz alone also factored into Pederson’s exit, despite Lurie’s claim otherwise. The Eagles essentially remained “married” to the quarterback, as Roseman had put it at the time of the Hurts pick, but not because of his play this time, but because of his expanding contract.