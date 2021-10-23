Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA's 1st 9OT game: Roundup

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18 Saturday.
The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season.
Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. Penn State's Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own.
In the ninth OT, Sean Clifford's pass to Parker Washington was broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.
The 2-point conversion shootout started in 2019, the season after LSU and Texas A&M played a seven overtime game that left both teams badly beaten up. The rule was tweaked this year, with the 2-point conversion possessions beginning with the third overtime instead of the fifth.
The Illini (3-5, 2-3 Big Ten) outgained the Nittany Lions 370 yards to 207 in regulation and battled back from an early 10-0 deficit.
Peters, normally Illinois' starter, came off the bench when Artur Sitkowski hurt his left hand in the sixth overtime period.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught a touchdown pass and Jordan Stout added three field goals for the Nittany Lions (5-2, 2-2) who ran for just 62 yards and struggled to protect ailing Clifford.
No. 2 Cincinnati 27,
Navy 20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The unbeaten Bearcats led by 17 at one point, but the outcome wasn't decided until Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to wrap up a 27-20 victory over Navy.
The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren't at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.
The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn't do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai's third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.
No. 3 Oklahoma 35,
Kansas 23
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and No. 3 Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas 35-23 and avoid an enormous upset.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game.
"I'm excited for the win, but we played poor football in the first half," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "We couldn't get Kansas off the field and missed several opportunities. I give our team credit for rising up. Kansas deserves a lot of credit, and they did a few things that gave us trouble."
Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas (1-6, 0-4), which led 17-7 late in the third quarter.
No. 6 Michigan 33,
Northwestern 7
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern.
The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) led the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by just three at halftime. They pulled away by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.
No. 16 Wake Forest 70,
Army 56
WEST POINT, N.Y. — Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score, and No. 16 Wake Forest defeated Army with a 70-56 victory to remain unbeaten.
Army (4-3), which lost its third straight, had not defeated a ranked opponent since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972, but the Black Knights made Wake Forest (7-0) earn it.
