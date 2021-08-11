How much time are the Eagles going to give Jalen Hurts to 'take the reins'?

The Eagles plan to use run-pass options this season. How much remains to be seen. RPOs were a big part of Oklahoma's offense two seasons ago with Hurts when he threw 32 touchdown passes and completed 70% of his attempts. But as Hurts found out last year in his four season-ending starts, the NFL game is faster and the throwing windows are smaller.

"Right now, he's back and forth," Sirianni said. "He's getting some good throws on rhythm, but (we) just want to make those numbers grow a little bit. Because we know how valuable of a tool his legs are.

"We're trying to get him to play in some rhythm while still using his talents as a runner. It's just calling the plays and running plays that we think that he has a chance to be successful at.

"Right now, we're still figuring out, does he like the stuff over the middle? Does he like the stuff to the sidelines? Does he like the stuff over the ball? Does he like to be on the move? Again, it's just figuring out what those plays are and continuing to rep them."

Sirianni's offense is the fifth one Hurts has had to learn in the last six years. He clearly picks things up fast, but there are going to be inevitable growing pains, not just for Hurts, but for the rest of the offense as well.